United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) insiders profited after selling stock worth US$199 at US$200 earlier this year.

Even though United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) stock gained 3.5% last week, insiders who sold US$479k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$200, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

United Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Christopher Patusky is the biggest insider sale of United Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$199. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Christopher Patusky divested 2.40k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$200. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at United Therapeutics Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of United Therapeutics shares. In total, Independent Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director Christopher Patusky dumped US$460k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does United Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. United Therapeutics insiders own about US$158m worth of shares (which is 1.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At United Therapeutics Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought United Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for United Therapeutics you should know about.

