United Therapeutics Corp Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $338.7 million, or $7.16 per share. This compares with $309.1 million, or $6.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $799.5 million from $748.9 million last year.

United Therapeutics Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $338.7 Mln. vs. $309.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.16 vs. $6.39 last year. -Revenue: $799.5 Mln vs. $748.9 Mln last year.

