United Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UTHR

In trading on Monday, shares of United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.62, changing hands as low as $90.92 per share. United Therapeutics Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTHR's low point in its 52 week range is $74.31 per share, with $128.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.