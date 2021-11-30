United Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UTHR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $189.68, changing hands as low as $186.70 per share. United Therapeutics Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTHR's low point in its 52 week range is $129.43 per share, with $216.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.22.

