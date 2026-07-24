United Therapeutics Appoints Victor Dzau To Board Of Directors

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), announced on Thursday the appointment of Victor Dzau to its Board, effective immediately.

Dzau recently completed a 12-year term as President at the National Academy of Medicine and currently serves as Professor of Medicine and Director of the Mandel Center at Duke University. He also co-chairs the G20 High-Level Independent Panel on Financing Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

United Therapeutics Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Martine Rothblatt stated that Dzau's experience in academic medicine, healthcare leadership and global health policy would strengthen the company's strategic direction and long-term growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Dzau said he looks forward to supporting United Therapeutics as it advances therapies for rare diseases and technologies to expand the availability of transplantable organs.

UTHR is trading up 0.73% at $533.40.

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