United Therapeutics: Treprostinil Receives Orphan Drug Designation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) said the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to treprostinil for the treatment of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company plans to initiate a phase 3 study, called TETON, to evaluate the use of Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Martine Rothblatt, CEO of United Therapeutics, said: "TETON represents a significant move outside the pulmonary hypertension space, but based on data collected during the recent INCREASE study we're confident that inhaled treprostinil can help address clinical gaps presented by existing therapies in IPF."

