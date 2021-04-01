United Therapeutics: FDA Approves Tyvaso For PH-ILD - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) announced that FDA has approved Tyvaso Inhalation Solution for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease to improve exercise ability. This is the second FDA-approved indication for Tyvaso. It was initially approved for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The FDA approval of the supplemental New Drug Application for Tyvaso for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease is supported by data from INCREASE, the largest study of adult patients with PH-ILD.

