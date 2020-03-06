United Technologies (UTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Technologies (UTX) closed at $126.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of elevators, jet engines and other products had lost 19.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 12.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.13% in that time.

UTX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, down 10.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.42 billion, up 0.32% from the prior-year quarter.

UTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.29 per share and revenue of $78.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.36% and +1.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% lower. UTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, UTX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.36.

We can also see that UTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.