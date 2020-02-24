Companies

United Technologies, Raytheon offer EU concessions over $120 bln merger deal

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

United Technologies Corp and Raytheon Co have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to create a $120 billion U.S. aerospace and defence giant, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Monday.

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp UTX.N and Raytheon Co RTN.N have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to create a $120 billion U.S. aerospace and defence giant, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Monday.

The companies submitted their concessions on Friday. The European Commission, which did not provide details in line with its policy, extended its deadline for a decision to March 13 from Feb. 28.

In January, UTC agreed to divest a military-focused GPS unit from its subsidiary Collins while Raytheon agreed to sell an airborne tactical radios unit to British defence company BAE Systems BAES.L in a bid to win regulatory clearance.

The EU competition watchdog will now seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to clear the deal, demand more concessions or open a full-scale investigation.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular