United Technologies Raises FY19 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, United Technologies Corp. (UTX) raised its outlook for fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings to a range of $8.05 to $8.15 per share from the prior range of $7.90 to $8.05 per share.

The company now forecasts full-year sales of $76.0 billion to $76.5 billion, compared to the prior outlook for sales in a range of $75.5 billion to $77.0 billion. There is no change in the company's previously provided 2019 expectations for organic sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.03 per share on sales of $76.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

