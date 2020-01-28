Markets
United Technologies Provide FY20 Outlook For Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, United Technologies Corp. (UTX) provided financial outlook for the full-year 2020 for Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace.

The company noted that the outlooks for Carrier and Otis will be provided in conjunction with their upcoming pre-spin investor meetings scheduled for February 10th and 11th, respectively. The outlook for Raytheon Technologies will also be provided after the merger closes.

For fiscal 2020, Pratt & Whitney sales is expected to be up in the mid-single-digit and adjusted operating profit to be up $225 million to $275 million, both compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, Collins Aerospace sales is projected to be down in low-single-digit versus 2019, including an estimated 5 point headwind resulting from the suspension of 737 MAX production, lower ADS-B mandate sales and the expected impact of divestitures associated with the Raytheon merger.

Collins Aerospace adjusted operating profit is also expected to be down $275 million to $325 million versus 2019, including an estimated headwind of approximately $550 to $600 million.

