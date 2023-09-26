News & Insights

US Markets

United Steelworkers union names David McCall as president

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

September 26, 2023 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers executive board on Tuesday appointed David McCall to lead the 850,000-member union, the largest in North America, a spokesperson said in a statement.

He will fill the remaining term of Tom Conway, who died this week after an illness. The union represents workers in steel, mining, public health, education and oil industries in the United States and Canada.

McCall was named vice president for administration in 2019, the same year that Conway became the union's international president. Both men began their careers at Bethlehem Steel’s Burns Harbor, Indiana mill.

McCall has been leading the USW’s master contract negotiations with Cleveland-Cliffs, ATI, Goodyear and several other industry-wide bargaining committees.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.