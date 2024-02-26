News & Insights

United Steelworkers signs non-disclosure agreement with Nippon Steel

February 26, 2024 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers (USW) signed a non-disclosure agreement with Nippon Steel 5401.T, the union said on Monday, as the Japanese company remains on track to finalize its planned $15 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel X.N.

However, the union said even with the agreement, Nippon has not provided it with all of the information requested.

The world's fourth-largest steelmaker's planned deal has drawn criticism from Democratic and Republican lawmakers and the powerful USW union.

Nippon Steel aims to gain consent from the USW, the main union at U.S. Steel, by emphasizing the deal would strengthen the U.S. company's profitability and finances, leading to stable employment.

