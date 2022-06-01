Markets
ARNC

United Steelworkers' Members Ratify Four-Year Agreement With Arconic

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The United Steelworkers or USW said that its members ratified a new, four-year master contract with Arconic (ARNC) covering about 3,400 workers in Davenport, Iowa; Alcoa, Tenn.; Lafayette, Ind.; and Massena, N.Y.

The newly ratified contract increases wages by 22 percent over the next four years, provides $4,000 in essential worker appreciation bonus paid in two payments, adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday, increases shift and schedule premiums, improves vacation for new hires, increases retirement income security, raises weekly Sickness & Accident benefits, adopts a formulary for specialty drugs and maintains the current medical coverage with no increases in employee premiums, deductibles or office visit copays.

The new agreement strengthens requirements that the company eliminate the known risks posed by equipment, applies the hierarchy of controls, improves language on personal protective equipment, secures and strengthens the activities of the Union-Management Health & Safety Committee and enhances employee rights to stop work that they believe to be unsafe or unhealthy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARNC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular