United Steel Workers Union Reaches Tentative Deal With Arconic

(RTTNews) - The United Steelworkers or USW union has reached tentative deal on a new, four-year master contract with Arconic (ARNC)covering roughly 3,400 workers in Davenport, Iowa; Alcoa, Tenn.; Lafayette, Indiana ; and Massena, New York. The tentative contract must still be ratified, USW stated.

The USW said that the proposed new contract increases wages by 20 percent over its term, maintains the current health care coverage with no premium increases, improves pensions and includes the addition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday.

USW noted that the members of the USW committee will now return to their locals to discuss the terms of the proposed agreement with workers.

USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who chaired the negotiations, said the tentative agreement features substantial wage and benefit improvements for all Arconic employees.

"For their outstanding work throughout the pandemic and beyond, USW members have earned and deserve a fair agreement," Ramirez said.

