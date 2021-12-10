US Markets

United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The United States won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.

"The court allows the appeal," judge Timothy Holroyde said.

