United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The United States won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.

"The court allows the appeal," judge Timothy Holroyde said.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

