News & Insights

US Markets

United States weighs rise in tariffs on Chinese EVs -WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

December 20, 2023 — 11:34 pm EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds details and background; paragraphs 2-6

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration in the United States is discussing raising tariffs on some Chinese goods, including electric vehicles, the Wall Street Journal said late on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese automobiles face a 25% levy imposed during the administration of former President Donald Trump and extended by the Biden administration.

The U.S. government is again debating Trump-era duties on roughly $300 billion of Chinese goods with the aim of wrapping up a long-running review of the tariffs early next year, the paper added.

The Biden administration is also considering lowering tariffs on some Chinese consumer products that officials do not see as strategically important, in addition to the potential increases on clean-energy products, the paper said.

Lawmakers have said earlier that exports of Chinese-made vehicles to the United States by some U.S. automakers underscore that the current import tariffs are insufficient.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the National Security Council did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.