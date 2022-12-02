US Markets

United States to end mpox emergency declaration

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 02, 2022 — 04:04 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Aditya Samal for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mpox is expected to no longer be considered a public health emergency in the United States from Feb. 1, 2023, the U.S. health department said on Friday.

The months-long declaration was meant to tackle the largest ever outbreak of cases in the country. The move signals that the crisis, which led to a spate of cases mostly among men who have sex with men, has come under control and would no longer require an emergency status meant to shore up funding and tools to fight the disease.

