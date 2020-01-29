US Markets

United States tells Britain: look again at Huawei 5G decision

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

The United States on Wednesday urged Britain to look again at its decision to allow China's Huawei a limited role in 5G networks, cautioning that American information should only pass across trusted networks.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular