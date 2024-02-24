United States Steel (XTRA:USX1) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 33.08

The average one-year price target for United States Steel (XTRA:USX1) has been revised to 33.08 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 31.49 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.39 to a high of 53.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.54% from the latest reported closing price of 43.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USX1 is 0.39%, an increase of 54.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.83% to 202,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 10,420K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 96.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 7,885.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,968K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,869K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 29.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,208K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,342K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 31.94% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 5,500K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 72.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,164K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,262K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 33.63% over the last quarter.

