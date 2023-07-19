United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed at $24.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had gained 6.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 51.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.91 billion, down 21.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $17.91 billion, which would represent changes of -56.98% and -15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.43% higher. United States Steel is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note United States Steel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.34, so we one might conclude that United States Steel is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

