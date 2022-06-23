United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $19.01, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had lost 22.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 11.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $3.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.87 billion, up 16.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.98 per share and revenue of $21.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.55% and +5.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.39% lower within the past month. United States Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United States Steel has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.74 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.85.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

