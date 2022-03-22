United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United States Steel (X) closed at $35.11, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 47.2% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

United States Steel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.76, up 248.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.39 billion, up 47.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion, which would represent changes of -29.15% and -3.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% higher. United States Steel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United States Steel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.46.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.