United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $23.29, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had gained 3.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

United States Steel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United States Steel is projected to report earnings of $5.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2007.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.71 billion, up 122.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.11 per share and revenue of $20.31 billion, which would represent changes of +423.55% and +108.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% higher within the past month. United States Steel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note United States Steel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.84, so we one might conclude that United States Steel is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

