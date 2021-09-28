United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -1.88%: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $22.42, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had lost 15.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from X as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, X is projected to report earnings of $4.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 488.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.61 billion, up 139.57% from the year-ago period.

X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.57 per share and revenue of $19.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +390.58% and +102.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for X. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.48% higher. X is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note X's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.18.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.