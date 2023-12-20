United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with United States Steel (X) standing at $47.82, reflecting a -1.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 40.97% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of United States Steel will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.19, marking a 78.16% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.87 billion, down 10.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.33 per share and a revenue of $17.83 billion, demonstrating changes of -56.48% and -15.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for United States Steel. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% higher. United States Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note United States Steel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.95.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.