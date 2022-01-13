United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United States Steel (X) closed at $25.42, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 13.72% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

United States Steel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United States Steel is projected to report earnings of $5.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1955.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.6 billion, up 118.43% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% lower. United States Steel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United States Steel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.82.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

