United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed at $31.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had lost 1.12% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 53.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.36 billion, down 16.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $17.96 billion, which would represent changes of -59.8% and -14.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% higher. United States Steel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, United States Steel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.27, which means United States Steel is trading at a discount to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

