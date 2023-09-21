United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $31.23, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had gained 0.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.29% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, down 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.36 billion, down 16.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $17.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of -59.8% and -14.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% higher within the past month. United States Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, United States Steel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.16, so we one might conclude that United States Steel is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.