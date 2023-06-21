United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed at $23.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 8.61% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.82, down 52.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.99 billion, down 20.64% from the prior-year quarter.

X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $17.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -58.09% and -15.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.22% higher. United States Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United States Steel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.42, so we one might conclude that United States Steel is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow X in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.