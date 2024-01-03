United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United States Steel (X) closed at $47.85, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

The steel maker's stock has climbed by 32.45% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of United States Steel in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.20, showcasing a 77.01% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.87 billion, down 10.69% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for United States Steel. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.43% higher. United States Steel presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, United States Steel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.66, so one might conclude that United States Steel is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.