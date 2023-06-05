United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $21.92, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had gained 1.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.2% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $1.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.97 billion, down 20.98% from the prior-year quarter.

X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $17.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -56.58% and -15.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.87% higher. United States Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, United States Steel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.7, which means United States Steel is trading at a discount to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.