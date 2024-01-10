United States Steel (X) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, United States Steel (X) reached $48.28, with a -0.25% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

The the stock of steel maker has risen by 33% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United States Steel in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.18, showcasing a 79.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.88 billion, down 10.59% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for United States Steel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.43% upward. United States Steel is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note United States Steel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.33, so one might conclude that United States Steel is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

