United States Steel (X) Price Target Decreased by 7.47% to 25.33

The average one-year price target for United States Steel (NYSE:X) has been revised to 25.33 / share. This is an decrease of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 27.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.50 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.66% from the latest reported closing price of 25.50 / share.

There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to X is 0.20%, a decrease of 46.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 183,761K shares. The put/call ratio of X is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,991K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,235K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,328K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,406K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,821K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing an increase of 70.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 117.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,337K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X by 1.74% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 5,291K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,096K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company's Best of BothSM integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe.

