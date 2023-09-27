United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $32.10, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 2.27% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 52.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.39 billion, down 15.63% from the year-ago period.

X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $17.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -58.29% and -14.92%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% higher. United States Steel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United States Steel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.96, which means United States Steel is trading at a discount to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.