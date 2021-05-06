United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $25.96, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had gained 8.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

The company is expected to report EPS of $2.56, up 195.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.71 billion, up 125.09% from the year-ago period.

X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.76 per share and revenue of $16.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +223.34% and +65.78%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for X. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.98% higher. X is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, X currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.33.

Also, we should mention that X has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. X's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

