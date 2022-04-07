United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United States Steel (X) closed at $36.19, marking a +1% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had gained 15.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

United States Steel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $3.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 242.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.37 billion, up 46.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $19.71 billion, which would represent changes of -29.15% and -2.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.96% higher. United States Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, United States Steel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.95.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

