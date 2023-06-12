United States Steel (X) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed at $22.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had gained 5.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

United States Steel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.86, down 51.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5 billion, down 20.57% from the prior-year quarter.

X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $17.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -56.88% and -15.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.44% higher. United States Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United States Steel has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.5, so we one might conclude that United States Steel is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow X in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

