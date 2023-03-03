United States Steel (X) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed at $31.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 12.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had gained 6.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 93.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.84 billion, down 26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $15.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -83.22% and -26.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.97% higher. United States Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, United States Steel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.56. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.75.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

