United States Steel (X) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $37.74, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 28.52% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.73, up 245.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.37 billion, up 46.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.84 per share and revenue of $19.71 billion, which would represent changes of -27% and -2.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.16% higher within the past month. United States Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United States Steel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.53.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

