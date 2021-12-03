United States Steel (X) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $22.57, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had lost 14.97% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $5.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1996.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.71 billion, up 122.83% from the year-ago period.

X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.78 per share and revenue of $20.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +416.49% and +108.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.07% higher. United States Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United States Steel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.63, so we one might conclude that United States Steel is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

