United States Steel (X) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $25.80, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had lost 3.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.08 billion, down 22.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $16.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of -65.83% and -19.47%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 78.15% higher. United States Steel is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note United States Steel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.66. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.