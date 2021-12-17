United States Steel (X) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United States Steel (X) closed at $23.08, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker had lost 3.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $5.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2062.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.71 billion, up 122.82% from the year-ago period.

X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.26 per share and revenue of $20.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +426.77% and +109.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% higher. United States Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, United States Steel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.85.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow X in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

