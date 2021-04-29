Markets
X

United States Steel Swings To Profit In Q1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp.(X) Thursday reported first-quarter net earnings of $91 million or $0.35 per share, compared to a loss of $391 million or $2.30 per share last year.

Adjusted net earnings was $283 million or $1.08 per share for the quarter, compared to adjusted net loss of $123 million or $0.73 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $3.66 billion from $2.75 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

X

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular