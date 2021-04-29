United States Steel Swings To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp.(X) Thursday reported first-quarter net earnings of $91 million or $0.35 per share, compared to a loss of $391 million or $2.30 per share last year.

Adjusted net earnings was $283 million or $1.08 per share for the quarter, compared to adjusted net loss of $123 million or $0.73 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $3.66 billion from $2.75 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter.

