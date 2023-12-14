United States Steel sees fourth-quarter profit above estimates

Adds details and background throughout

Dec 14 (Reuters) - United States Steel X.N on Thursday said it expects its fourth quarter profit above analysts' expectations.

Steel companies are set for a strong start to 2024 as prices spike following a resolution of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike against the Detroit Three automakers.

The company said it expects net earnings per share in the range of 20 cents to 25 cents, above analysts average expectation of 19 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

It also forecast quarterly EBITDA at about $250 million, above estimates of $236.70 million.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

