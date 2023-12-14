News & Insights

US Markets
X

United States Steel sees fourth-quarter profit above estimates

December 14, 2023 — 04:43 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details and background throughout

Dec 14 (Reuters) - United States Steel X.N on Thursday said it expects its fourth quarter profit above analysts' expectations.

Steel companies are set for a strong start to 2024 as prices spike following a resolution of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike against the Detroit Three automakers.

The company said it expects net earnings per share in the range of 20 cents to 25 cents, above analysts average expectation of 19 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

It also forecast quarterly EBITDA at about $250 million, above estimates of $236.70 million.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

X
CLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.