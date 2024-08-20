United States Steel Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 16 options trades for United States Steel (NYSE:X) summing a total amount of $4,084,766.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 2,013,505.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $36.0 to $45.0 for United States Steel over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale trades within a strike price range from $36.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.15 $2.58 $3.65 $43.00 $1.8M 5.1K 5.0K X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.45 $1.07 $1.25 $37.00 $1.1M 15.0K 9.5K X CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.45 $43.00 $828.0K 5.1K 7.8K X PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.45 $1.25 $1.25 $37.00 $625.0K 15.0K 5.0K X CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.75 $2.2 $3.25 $44.00 $325.0K 607 1.0K

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Present Market Standing of United States Steel Currently trading with a volume of 2,706,848, the X's price is down by -2.6%, now at $38.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days. What Analysts Are Saying About United States Steel

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $49.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on United States Steel with a target price of $49.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United States Steel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.