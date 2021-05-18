United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 246% Share Price Gain

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Take, for example United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X). Its share price is already up an impressive 246% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 43% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 25% in three years.

Because United States Steel made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year United States Steel saw its revenue shrink by 13%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 246%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:X Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

United States Steel is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling United States Steel stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that United States Steel has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 248% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for United States Steel (2 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

