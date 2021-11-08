Markets
X

United States Steel Gains After U.S. Congress Passes Infrastructure Bill

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) shares are rising on Monday morning trade after the U.S. lawmakers passed an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion. The bill is expected to boost transportation, rail, and road connectivity.

Currently, shares are at $27.60, up 5.48 percent from the previous close of $26.17 on a volume of 13,960,627. The shares have traded in a range of $9.88-$30.57 on average volume of 22,393,304 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

X

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular