United States Steel Gains After U.S. Congress Passes Infrastructure Bill

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) shares are rising on Monday morning trade after the U.S. lawmakers passed an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion. The bill is expected to boost transportation, rail, and road connectivity.

Currently, shares are at $27.60, up 5.48 percent from the previous close of $26.17 on a volume of 13,960,627. The shares have traded in a range of $9.88-$30.57 on average volume of 22,393,304 for the last 52 weeks.

