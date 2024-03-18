News & Insights

United States Steel Expects Q1 Earnings Below View

March 18, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) Monday initiated earnings guidance for the first quarter, that came in below analysts' estimates. For the first-quarter, excluding items, earnings are projected to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.84 per share.

On average, six-analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects net profit of $160 million, whereas adjusted earnings at $205 million.

United States Steel anticipates EBITDA of $365 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $425 million.

