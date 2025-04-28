UNITED STATES STEEL Earnings Preview: Recent $X Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

UNITED STATES STEEL ($X) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,703,297,343 and earnings of -$0.45 per share.

UNITED STATES STEEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of UNITED STATES STEEL stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNITED STATES STEEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $X in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

UNITED STATES STEEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $X recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $X in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 03/07/2025

