UNITED STATES STEEL Earnings Preview: Recent $X Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

UNITED STATES STEEL ($X) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,703,297,343 and earnings of -$0.45 per share.
UNITED STATES STEEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of UNITED STATES STEEL stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,677,147 shares (+3767.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,976,226
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,146,493 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,959,297
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,696,899 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,677,597
- FOREST AVENUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,494,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,794,656
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,491,457 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,694,623
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,456,552 shares (+159.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,508,202
- NWI MANAGEMENT LP added 1,440,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,945,600
UNITED STATES STEEL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $X in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025
- GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
UNITED STATES STEEL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $X recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $X in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 03/07/2025
